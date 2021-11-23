13th Annual Great Bend Cookie Contest to be held on Small Business Saturday

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The 13th annual Great Bend Cookie Contest is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rosewood Gallery.

The Great Bend Cookie Contest started as a small event, but it has grown into an annual festive tradition for over 200 people. Last year in 2020, a record of 250 people participated in the event. Guests who come to the contest get the chance to sample cookies from participating businesses and vote for the best cookie in town. The cookies will be individually wrapped or served individually with tongs by the representative.

This event is in conjunction with Small Business Saturday, an American shopping holiday held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

There are 20 businesses participating in this year’s Great Bend Cookie Contest. Guests are encouraged to get their voting bracelets and cookie box before 1 p.m. before they’re all gone. A donation of $5 is also suggested. All proceeds will go to the Food Bank of Barton County to help feed those in need both during the holiday season and after.

Guests will also have the chance to win prizes during drawings that will take place after the event at 6:30 p.m. following the “Home For The Holidays Parade” in downtown Great Bend. The drawing will happen at the Rosewood Furniture Gallery (Cookie Headquarters)