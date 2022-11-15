WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nearly 54.6 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving, according to auto club AAA.

Most travelers will drive to their destinations. Nearly 49 million people are expected to travel by car, with 4.5 million Americans flying.

AAA expects more than 581,000 Kansans will travel over the holiday weekend, an increase of 1.2% over last year. More than 525,000 will be traveling by car – the most popular mode, but just a slight increase of 0.2% from a year ago.

“Families and friends are eager to spend time together this Thanksgiving, one of the busiest for travel in the past two decades,” says Paula Twidale, AAA’s Senior Vice President of Travel. “Plan ahead and pack your patience, whether you’re driving or flying.”

AAA says it is a 1.5% increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic levels.