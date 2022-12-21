HERMITAGE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE)— Residents at the Hickory Estates in Hermitage, Missouri, were asked to write a note to Santa. One sweet lady’s request might surprise you.

Martha, a 99-years-young resident, didn’t ask for much this year. In fact, she only asked for one thing—a man— and not just any man. She asked for the one and only Kansas City Chief’s Travis Kelce. Who can blame her?

According to the West Central Missouri Community Action Agency, in her letter, Martha wrote:

Kelce hasn’t responded yet.