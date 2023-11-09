WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Mashed potatoes and gravy, for many people, are the perfect comfort food.

Skin on or skin off, it doesn’t matter your preference, but if you are a novice cook or just want to perfect your mashed potatoes and gravy recipe, there are a few things that can take it to the next level.

It starts with the right potato, the right kind of butter, the right type of milk, the preparation, and the right tools.

Please note that this does not take into account anyone planning a low-fat or low-salt meal.

The right potato

While most mashed potato recipes will tell you to go with the classic Russett potato, what you want is Yukon Golds.

Yukon Golds have a creamy and rich flavor and texture that make them perfect for mashed potatoes, and that light golden color sets them apart from the bland white russets. By themselves, they’re also a very forgiving potato that is easy to mash and doesn’t require as much milk and butter to make them creamy and fluffy.

The right butter

This also applies to any bread you might serve with the meal: try using European or Amish butter.

American butter has a lower fat content and more water. That may not seem like that big of a deal, but fat equals flavor. European butter is required by law to have a minimum of 82% milk fat. Amish-style butter usually contains around 84% milk fat. You end up using less butter because a smaller amount packs more flavor.

The right milk

Try using half & half for your mashed potato recipe.

Heavy cream can change the texture too much, while 1%, 2%, and other milk have a higher water-to-milkfat ratio. Half & half is that perfect middle ground. Just make sure it’s not coffee creamer half & half, which can contain corn syrup.

The right tools

Don’t worry. These aren’t “must-have tools” to make good mashed potatoes. However, they do make a big difference in the final product. I am not endorsing any particular brand, just some specifically designed tools that can make the job easier and give you a better final product without a bunch of extra steps.

My late grandmother could just use a good pairing knife and her two hands and peel the skins in one long strip, just as many professional cooks and chefs would. I am not nearly as coordinated. Also, if you’re like me, it doesn’t take long until my hands start to hurt when I peel potatoes.

While there are lots of gimmicky peelers out there, I recommend one that has a nice, thick grip that’s light and comfortable to hold. You can find reviews of some top-rated peelers here. If you already have one or have a trusty peeler you always use, just make sure the blades are nice and sharp and haven’t dulled.

Did you know you also might be using your peeler wrong? If you have a peeler with a blade that can tilt on an axis, it’s designed for you to go back and forth over the vegetable, slowly rotating it so that it never leaves the surface. I’ve done it, and it cuts down drastically on the time needed to peel down a vegetable. It just takes a little practice to get used to the technique.

Next, I highly recommend a potato ricer. Potato ricers are like a giant garlic press. However, the advantage is that passing them through the ricer breaks them down without destroying the starch that helps to keep them fluffy. If you have ever had mashed potatoes that tasted fine but behaved like glue, it’s because those starches were broken down in the mashing or whipping process. You could also use a food mill or a fine mesh strainer and get a similar result.

Step by step to perfect potatoes

Follow the usual recipe you follow, but make the following adjustments if it doesn’t already include them.

First, you want to make sure you salt the water you boil those potatoes in. Just a couple of generous pinches of kosher salt should do. Make sure you start with cold tap water and stir until that salt dissolves before adding your potatoes.

Speaking of those potatoes. Try to cut them into uniform sizes so they all cook at the same rate of time. Also, make sure the pot you are using is big enough, and the potatoes are fully covered by water.

When you drain your potatoes, let them sit in the strainer for several minutes to drain and dry off a bit before you start to rice them. While doing this, make sure you’ve turned off the burner, place the pot you cooked the potatoes in back on the burner, and then add your butter and half & half to the pan. This will allow the butter to melt and the half & half to warm up and prevent them from cooling down your potatoes when you incorporate the two.

Now, just use the ricer, mill, or mesh strainer right over the pot to break down those potatoes. Once it’s all in the pot, use a rubber spatula to gently work them all together. Don’t overwork them, or you will start breaking down those starches and end up with an excellent wallpaper paste but subpar mashed potato.

Add salt and pepper to taste, and transfer to a serving dish or put it in a crock pot or covered in a cooler to keep it warm until you are ready to serve.

Perfect gravy

There are several ways to go about making an excellent gravy. If you’re new to making it or just have a tough time with it, these methods will not only help make it easy for you, but you can also learn how to take it over the top.

Starting with your stock. You can make your stock well before you even plan to make your gravy. It will be kept for a week in the fridge and up to two months in the freezer in an airtight container. Just make sure it doesn’t form ice crystals. There’s no shame in using a store-bought stock to save time and trouble.

Roasting your carrots, onions, celery, and practically any vegetable in your fridge except potatoes will add a deeper color and richer flavor to the stock you will use to make your gravy. There’s also nothing wrong with using a store-bought broth or stock to make your gravy, but making it yourself with roasted vegetables will increase the depth of flavor.

There are lots of options for thickening your stock to make your gravy. Making a roux is one popular method. Melt some butter or fat in a pan, and then stir in an equal amount of butter or equivalent fat, except margarine, which tends to have too much water in it. It should form a pasty liquid. Let it cook for a minute or two. If you like a darker gravy, you can cook it at a simmer, and it will slowly turn brown. Either way, you will add your stock to the roux, and you should wind up with a nice gravy.

Another way to make gravy is a Beurre Manié. Beurre manié is equal parts flour and softened butter or some other type of fat that is mixed until completely combined. You then add a tablespoon at a time to your simmering stock until it reaches the thickness you prefer. The nice the about a beurre manié is that you can make a large amount in advance and store it in your freezer to use as needed.

Another option is making a corn or potato starch slurry of one part corn or potato starch and two parts cold water or milk. Start with a tablespoon of starch to 2 tablespoons of water or milk to start and see. Cornstarch tends to thick quickly.

If you find, no matter what, you wind up with lumps, or your gravy is too runny, or just doesn’t work, try using a flour that has under pregelatinization. Wondra Flour is one brand that has undergone this process.

If all else fails, use a cornstarch slurry to pull it all together.