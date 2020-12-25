A new Christmas tradition is born in Wichita’s North Riverside neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita neighborhood was outdoors literally ringing in the Christmas spirit. Claire Willenberg, president of the North Riverside Neighborhood Association, wanted her neighbors to take part in a new tradition that began across the pond.

“The originator was a lady in Scotland, who lives in a small neighborhood, and was worried that this year had been so unusual that people might miss the Christmas spirit, and she posted the idea of a two-minute bell ring to spread Christmas cheer and bring the neighborhood together,” said Willenberg.

After posting the idea online, the idea spread across the world, landing in Willenberg’s lap.

Willenberg loves to bring fun events to her neighborhood so that everyone can take part, and with 2020 having been a tough year, the neighbors appreciate the chance to spread some holiday cheer.

“I’m ringing in Santa, and I’m ringing out 2020,” said Suzie Peak, a long-time North Riverside resident.

Children also participated, including Rafael Gonzalez and his two younger brothers. They hoped the sounds of the bells would help guide Santa safely to their home.

“To give him Christmas spirit to help him fly safe,” said Gonzalez.

