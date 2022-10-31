WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita nonprofit group spent Sunday getting into the holiday spirit.

Volunteers worked on setting up Christmas lights at Ability Point. The group has been working since August, testing old lights and building new displays.

The executive director said it is not possible without volunteers, who would have donated 5,000 hours to bring the lights to life.

Ability Point says it is their biggest fundraiser of the year, and all funds go to help those with developmental disabilities.

“There’s a lot of places you can go see Christmas lights, but this is the one where you come and the gifts that you make really do make a difference, and it helps us support thousands of individuals, both youth and adults,” Kevin Fish, executive director at Ability Point, said.

Right now, about 10% of the displays are out. Their goal is to get them set up by the end of the week. If you are interested in volunteering, just contact Ability Point.

The 1.5 million light display will be turned on on Nov. 24. You can purchase your tickets at a local QT, $10 cash admission on-site or click here.