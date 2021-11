WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita is shining bright for the holidays. On Thursday, the lights of Ability Point, formerly the Arc’s Lights, were flipped on.

More than 1.5 million lights sparkle each night along a quarter-mile route from Douglas and St. Paul through AbilityPoint’s property through Dec. 28.

A donation is accepted Monday through Thursday nights. Friday through Sunday, it is $10 per carload. Tickets can be purchased in advance at QuikTrip.