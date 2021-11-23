Abuela’s Flan

Samantha Montero, a bilingual reporter at KSN, shares her favorite flan recipe that comes from her abuela.

Recipe

Ingredients

  • 8 ‘spoonfuls’ of sugar 
  • 4 eggs 
  • 1 can evaporated milk 
  • 1 can sweetened condensed milk 
  • A teaspoon of vanilla, or more 
  • Pinch of salt 

Instructions

  • Spoon about 8 Spoonfuls of sugar into the “flanera” tin (You can buy this on Amazon or at Walmart!) Bring the sugar to a boil on the stove. Once the sugar is completely liquid, carefully spread the liquid all around the flanera tin icluding the walls, as a coating for your flan. Set aside and let this cool completely. 
  • In a mixing bowl, whisk together the following ingredients: 4 eggs, 1 can evaporated milk, 1 can sweetened condensed milk, a teaspoon of vanilla (or a bit more if you like!), and a pinch of salt.   
  • Once the sugar coating in the flanera is cooled, pour the contents of the mixing bowl into the flanera.   
  • Fill your pressure cooker with enough water so that the flan cooks, but not so much that the water reaches the lip of the flanera lid. If you don’t have a pressure cooker, fill an oven safe pan with enough water so that the flan cooks, but not so much that the water reaches the lip of the flanera lid. 
  • Put the flanera into the pressure cooker. Once the pressure cooker reaches pressure, start timing about 23-25 minutes. If cooking flan in the oven, Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 50-55 minutes. 
  • Remove the flan from the pressure cooker or the oven, set on the counter and let it cool off COMPLETELY (very important that its completely cooled). 
  • Refrigerate the flan overnight. Enjoy! 

