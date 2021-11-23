Abuela’s Flan

Samantha Montero, a bilingual reporter at KSN, shares her favorite flan recipe that comes from her abuela.
Recipe
Ingredients
- 8 ‘spoonfuls’ of sugar
- 4 eggs
- 1 can evaporated milk
- 1 can sweetened condensed milk
- A teaspoon of vanilla, or more
- Pinch of salt
Instructions
- Spoon about 8 Spoonfuls of sugar into the “flanera” tin (You can buy this on Amazon or at Walmart!) Bring the sugar to a boil on the stove. Once the sugar is completely liquid, carefully spread the liquid all around the flanera tin icluding the walls, as a coating for your flan. Set aside and let this cool completely.
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together the following ingredients: 4 eggs, 1 can evaporated milk, 1 can sweetened condensed milk, a teaspoon of vanilla (or a bit more if you like!), and a pinch of salt.
- Once the sugar coating in the flanera is cooled, pour the contents of the mixing bowl into the flanera.
- Fill your pressure cooker with enough water so that the flan cooks, but not so much that the water reaches the lip of the flanera lid. If you don’t have a pressure cooker, fill an oven safe pan with enough water so that the flan cooks, but not so much that the water reaches the lip of the flanera lid.
- Put the flanera into the pressure cooker. Once the pressure cooker reaches pressure, start timing about 23-25 minutes. If cooking flan in the oven, Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 50-55 minutes.
- Remove the flan from the pressure cooker or the oven, set on the counter and let it cool off COMPLETELY (very important that its completely cooled).
- Refrigerate the flan overnight. Enjoy!