WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — My Neighbor’s Keeper is hosting its 6th annual Adopt-A-Senior drive.

From Monday, Nov. 14, through Friday, Dec. 9, you can give a gift to a senior who might not otherwise receive one.

“Seniors selected as gift recipients through Adopt-A-Senior, typically do not have visitors, family or friends, and would benefit from the items on their wish list,” My Neighbor’s Keeper says.

To Adopt-A-Senior:

  1. Stop by Weigand-Omega Management’s home office, 333 S. Broadway Ave, or another Weigand-Omega Management location
  2. Select an Adopt-A-Senior gift tag from the tree, check it out with reception and take it with you
  3. Shop for the item(s) on your tag and return it wrapped to the Weigand-Omega Management location you picked up your tag from by Wednesday, Dec. 7
    • My Neighbor’s Keeper asks you to please secure the original gift tag to the package(s)

To give a gift without adopting a specific senior, you can donate an item from My Neighbor’s Keeper’s general gift registry or donate a gift card from Wal-Mart, Target or Amazon.

My Neighbor’s Keeper’s general gift registry:

  • Nice Men’s Dress Shirt (S, M, L, XL, XXL)
  • Nice Women’s Sweater or Dress Blouse (S, M, L, XL, XXL)
  • Comfy Robe (All Sizes)/Throw Blankets
  • Personal Radio/Large Print Book/Hand-held Magnifying Glass
  • Men’s Sweat Pants/Men’s Zip-up Sweat Shirts (S, M, L, XL, XXL)
  • Women’s Sweat Pants/Women’s Zip-up Sweat Shirts (S, M, L, XL, XXL)
  • Men’s & Women’s Socks/Nice Slipper Socks with Grips
  • Women’s Soft Tank Top Style Sports Bras (S, M, L, XL, XXL)
  • Men’s & Women’s House Shoes with Sole (Range in Sizes)
  • Nice Body Wash/Body Puff/Shampoo/Conditioner or Gift Set
  • Body Lotion/Hand Lotion/Lip Balm or Gift Set
  • Nail Polish/Nail File/Polish Remover/Cotton Balls/Nail Clippers or Gift Set
  • Beard Trimmers/Men’s Electric Razor/Magnification Mirror
  • Personal Grab Stick/Reacher/Pick-up Tool
  • Word Search/Crossword Puzzles/Adult Coloring Books/Puzzles (300-500 pieces)
  • Non-perishable Snack Items: Soda, Chips, Cookies, Trail Mix, Flavored Pop Corn/Puff Corn (hulless), sweet treats, shelf-stable meat and cheese gift sets, etc.

Donated gifts are due by Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Weigand-Omega Management’s home office.

All gifts will be delivered by Christmas.

According to My Neighbor’s Keeper, “In the last four years, 3,296 gifts valuing $45,067, have been collected for over 608 adopted seniors.”

If you have any questions about Adopt-A-Senior, call 316-263-2215.