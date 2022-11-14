Senior man standing in front of illuminated Christmas tree inside his house holding a present, laughing.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — My Neighbor’s Keeper is hosting its 6th annual Adopt-A-Senior drive.

From Monday, Nov. 14, through Friday, Dec. 9, you can give a gift to a senior who might not otherwise receive one.

“Seniors selected as gift recipients through Adopt-A-Senior, typically do not have visitors, family or friends, and would benefit from the items on their wish list,” My Neighbor’s Keeper says.

To Adopt-A-Senior:

Stop by Weigand-Omega Management’s home office, 333 S. Broadway Ave, or another Weigand-Omega Management location Select an Adopt-A-Senior gift tag from the tree, check it out with reception and take it with you Shop for the item(s) on your tag and return it wrapped to the Weigand-Omega Management location you picked up your tag from by Wednesday, Dec. 7 My Neighbor’s Keeper asks you to please secure the original gift tag to the package(s)

To give a gift without adopting a specific senior, you can donate an item from My Neighbor’s Keeper’s general gift registry or donate a gift card from Wal-Mart, Target or Amazon.

My Neighbor’s Keeper’s general gift registry:

Nice Men’s Dress Shirt (S, M, L, XL, XXL)

Nice Women’s Sweater or Dress Blouse (S, M, L, XL, XXL)

Comfy Robe (All Sizes)/Throw Blankets

Personal Radio/Large Print Book/Hand-held Magnifying Glass

Men’s Sweat Pants/Men’s Zip-up Sweat Shirts (S, M, L, XL, XXL)

Women’s Sweat Pants/Women’s Zip-up Sweat Shirts (S, M, L, XL, XXL)

Men’s & Women’s Socks/Nice Slipper Socks with Grips

Women’s Soft Tank Top Style Sports Bras (S, M, L, XL, XXL)

Men’s & Women’s House Shoes with Sole (Range in Sizes)

Nice Body Wash/Body Puff/Shampoo/Conditioner or Gift Set

Body Lotion/Hand Lotion/Lip Balm or Gift Set

Nail Polish/Nail File/Polish Remover/Cotton Balls/Nail Clippers or Gift Set

Beard Trimmers/Men’s Electric Razor/Magnification Mirror

Personal Grab Stick/Reacher/Pick-up Tool

Word Search/Crossword Puzzles/Adult Coloring Books/Puzzles (300-500 pieces)

Non-perishable Snack Items: Soda, Chips, Cookies, Trail Mix, Flavored Pop Corn/Puff Corn (hulless), sweet treats, shelf-stable meat and cheese gift sets, etc.

Donated gifts are due by Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Weigand-Omega Management’s home office.

All gifts will be delivered by Christmas.

According to My Neighbor’s Keeper, “In the last four years, 3,296 gifts valuing $45,067, have been collected for over 608 adopted seniors.”

If you have any questions about Adopt-A-Senior, call 316-263-2215.