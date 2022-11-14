WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — My Neighbor’s Keeper is hosting its 6th annual Adopt-A-Senior drive.
From Monday, Nov. 14, through Friday, Dec. 9, you can give a gift to a senior who might not otherwise receive one.
“Seniors selected as gift recipients through Adopt-A-Senior, typically do not have visitors, family or friends, and would benefit from the items on their wish list,” My Neighbor’s Keeper says.
To Adopt-A-Senior:
- Stop by Weigand-Omega Management’s home office, 333 S. Broadway Ave, or another Weigand-Omega Management location
- Select an Adopt-A-Senior gift tag from the tree, check it out with reception and take it with you
- Shop for the item(s) on your tag and return it wrapped to the Weigand-Omega Management location you picked up your tag from by Wednesday, Dec. 7
- My Neighbor’s Keeper asks you to please secure the original gift tag to the package(s)
To give a gift without adopting a specific senior, you can donate an item from My Neighbor’s Keeper’s general gift registry or donate a gift card from Wal-Mart, Target or Amazon.
My Neighbor’s Keeper’s general gift registry:
- Nice Men’s Dress Shirt (S, M, L, XL, XXL)
- Nice Women’s Sweater or Dress Blouse (S, M, L, XL, XXL)
- Comfy Robe (All Sizes)/Throw Blankets
- Personal Radio/Large Print Book/Hand-held Magnifying Glass
- Men’s Sweat Pants/Men’s Zip-up Sweat Shirts (S, M, L, XL, XXL)
- Women’s Sweat Pants/Women’s Zip-up Sweat Shirts (S, M, L, XL, XXL)
- Men’s & Women’s Socks/Nice Slipper Socks with Grips
- Women’s Soft Tank Top Style Sports Bras (S, M, L, XL, XXL)
- Men’s & Women’s House Shoes with Sole (Range in Sizes)
- Nice Body Wash/Body Puff/Shampoo/Conditioner or Gift Set
- Body Lotion/Hand Lotion/Lip Balm or Gift Set
- Nail Polish/Nail File/Polish Remover/Cotton Balls/Nail Clippers or Gift Set
- Beard Trimmers/Men’s Electric Razor/Magnification Mirror
- Personal Grab Stick/Reacher/Pick-up Tool
- Word Search/Crossword Puzzles/Adult Coloring Books/Puzzles (300-500 pieces)
- Non-perishable Snack Items: Soda, Chips, Cookies, Trail Mix, Flavored Pop Corn/Puff Corn (hulless), sweet treats, shelf-stable meat and cheese gift sets, etc.
Donated gifts are due by Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Weigand-Omega Management’s home office.
All gifts will be delivered by Christmas.
According to My Neighbor’s Keeper, “In the last four years, 3,296 gifts valuing $45,067, have been collected for over 608 adopted seniors.”
If you have any questions about Adopt-A-Senior, call 316-263-2215.