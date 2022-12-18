WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Amazon, Villa Boxing and the Wichita Police Department (WPD) teamed up to give out early Christmas gifts to families Sunday.

Families could choose from a variety of options, everything from electric scooters, PlayStation consoles and plenty of toys.

Amazon gave away $65,000 worth of items that would have otherwise been discarded.

“They are so happy, and they are so appreciative. This is a tough time for many people. Many of these families are struggling financially, they are limited in what they can give their families for Christmas, and this just enables them to fulfill the wishes of their children. It just gives everybody a great feeling,” said Wichita Police Department Chief of Police Joe Sullivan.

Around 60 families received Christmas gifts from this event.