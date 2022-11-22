WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One anonymous donor has presented The Salvation Army with a money match challenge. For every $20 bill that is dropped into one of their Red Kettles, it will be matched up to $25,000.

This year’s Salvation Army Red Kettle challenge will begin on Saturday, Nov. 26, and continues every Saturday through Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24.

“The money donated during the Red Kettle season, which runs through Christmas Eve, will help our effort to put love above all else and show families in need that love exists beyond the most difficult situations. The funds raised at Red Kettles will make a year-round impact in our local community through social services assistance, homeless shelters, disaster relief, children’s programs, rehabilitation services, and more,” said The Salvation Army in a news release.

All Salvation Army Red Kettles in Sedgwick County and Butler County are included in this challenge. Red Kettles can be found at most Walmarts, Sam’s Clubs, Dillons, Hobby Lobbies, and Cabelas in the area.

“Christmas was founded on a miracle, and miracles continue to happen this year thanks to a generous donor with a big heart! Every Saturday, all $20 bills placed in a red kettle will be worth $40”, said South Central Area Associate Area Commander Major Nancy Powers. “Twice as many families can receive food, twice as many people can be housed, twice as many blessings for every $20. That is exciting! Please be part of the miracle!”

For more information about the area’s Salvation Army, click here.

Want to volunteer to ring? Click here to find out how you can register to ring individually, as a group, or virtually!