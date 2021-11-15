Barton Fine and Performing Arts Department presents Holiday Harmony

The Hilltop Singers perform in the Fine Arts Auditorium at the 2019 Holiday Concert. (Photo: Joe Vinduska)

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton Fine and Performing Arts Department invites the community to enjoy nostalgic, holiday-themed entertainment at its annual Holiday Concert at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 3 in the Fine Arts Auditorium.

Free ticket and livestream information are available at shows.bartonccc.edu. Patrons are encouraged to get their tickets in advance, but free tickets are also available at the door.

“The Holiday Concert is a great event to start the holiday season, with songs and dances that can bring joy and happiness to all ages,” Director of Choral Activities Dr. Eric Foley said. “The audience can expect to have a great time enjoying the moods and music that are a staple of the holiday season.”

The concert will feature holiday selections by Barton’s Concert Choir, Hilltop Singers, Barton Jazz Ensemble, Concert Band, Barton’s Rock Band “The Riff,” and several small ensembles. The Barton Dance Theater will also perform several pieces, including some from “The Nutcracker.”

While admission is free, donations are accepted and appreciated. All proceeds will benefit the Fine and Performing Arts students.