Best holiday events around Wichita this season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With the holidays just around the corner, it is time to start making plans with your close ones for some cocoa, cider, or whatever warm drink you prefer, and experience all there is to see and do this holiday season in Wichita.

To help plan your outings this year, the KSN team has assembled a list of events that range from November, all the way through to the New Year. Check them out below:

Illuminations – Botanica

Botanica is back this holiday season with Illuminations, which will feature the usual sights and sounds, including two new displays.

The Children’s Garden Meadow and the Koch Carousel Gardens will feature displays that are sure to bring smiles to the entire family. In the Children’s Garden Meadow, 360 poles with around 6,000 lights move to the music. The new display in Koch Carousel Gardens includes 36 moving head beam lights that dance in the sky around a 25 foot Christmas tree with over 15,000 pixels.

WHEN: Opens Nov. 18 and runs through January 1

WHERE: 701 Amidon St., Wichita, Kansas, 67203

COST: $13 for adult non-members, $9 for children and members

INFO: Reservations are required to attend, no walk-in tickets are available

Victorian Christmas at Cowtown

If your family is interested in stepping back in time and experiencing the holidays in the wild, wild, west, Victorian Christmas at Cowtown is for you! Experience Cowtown’s lamp-lit roads with a warm cup of cocoa and enjoy a Victorian town ready for Christmas.

For more information, visit the Old Cowtown Museum website.

WHEN: Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: 1865 W. Museum Blvd., Wichita, Kansas, 67203

COST: $9 for adults, $7 for kids aged 12-17, $6 for kids 5-11, FREE for kids under 4

INFO: A few of the activities include Victorian dancers and an immersive historical experience.

Wild Lights at Sedgwick County Zoo

If a nighttime stroll through the zoo is more of your speed, be sure to check out the Wild Lights at Sedgwick County Zoo. In this after-dark event, one-of-a-kind Asian Lantern sculptures will light up the Sedgwick County Zoo during the wildest nights in tow.

WHEN: Wednesdays through Sundays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., lasting unitl Dec. 5

WHERE: 5555 W Zoo Blvd, Wichita, KS 67212

COST: $17 for adults, $15 for children. Family four-packs available for $60.

INFO: Tickets are sold by date, no refunds or rainchecks. Indoor exhibits will be closed, and resident zoo animals will not be in attendance. If the zoo cancels the event, pre-purchased tickets will be valid any other night of the event.

Bradley Fair Tree Lighting

Bradley Fair is making spirits bright this holiday season, hosting their annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities during the first Holiday Stroll of the year. There will be plenty to see and do during the all-day event, leading up to the lighting of their 30-foot Bradley Fair Tree.

Free horse-drawn carriage rides will be given starting at 1 p.m. and ending at 10 p.m., photos with Santa, hot cocoa and other treats, and much more. There is no charge to attend and take part in the activities.