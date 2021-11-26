Bethel Life Center hosts community Thanksgiving dinner

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Bethel Life Center hosted a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. This year in-person dining was back. Nearly 1,000 people attended.

“It’s nice to have people back in-person, and actually, I think people have missed one another., so it’s nice to have everyone together this year,” said Ann Poe, volunteer.

Last year, the event was drive-thru due to the pandemic.

Volunteers packed to-go meals with to-orders offered.

“Reall, is a family coming back around the table this year both personally and here at Bethel Life Center, so we started getting phone calls on Nov. 1 to make sure we were going to be doing sit-down dinner,” said Cheri Lankford, Bethel Life Center.

Karen Schinn, visiting her daughter from Tulsa, Oklahoma, came to enjoy the dinner after participating in a morning race.

“Came straight from the race it was over by 10:30, and I’m very proud to say, and I got third place in my age category.”

