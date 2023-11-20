WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Botanica has hosted its first annual tree lighting ceremony.

The switch was flipped Friday evening on Botannica’s 62-foot tall Christmas tree. The special ticketed event was a separate event from Botanica’s annual ‘Illuminations’ with just a limited number of tickets sold.

The ticket included four activity tickets that could be redeemed for a carriage ride pulled by Clydesdale horses, carousel rides, popcorn, hot cocoa, cookie decorating, or a printed picture with Santa. Botanica hopes to make the tree lighting an annual event.

Tickets are still available for ‘Illuminations.’ It runs from Nov. 24 through Dec. 30, at 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. weather permitting.

