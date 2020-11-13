Botanica Illuminations opens this weekend, changes made due to COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Illuminations at Botanica will open to the public on Saturday.

Because of COVID-19, there are some changes this year. You can walk through a garden display or drive through the display in the main parking lot.

Illuminations will run through January 30. It will be closed Nov. 25 and 26 and Dec. 24 and 25.

All tickets must be purchased online and in advance. Botanica will not allow walk-ins. Guests must bring their print tickets or show their ticket barcode on their phone so staff can scan.

Walk Thru light display in the garden precautions to keep our guests safe:

You must purchase your light display tickets online and choose a time slot to attend.

purchasing your admission online. A limited amount of rides will be sold per time slot. The Carousel will be operating at half capacity and will be cleaned after every ride. Your Carousel time slot must coincide with your entry time slot. A limited number of tickets will be presold each evening for the safety of our guests.

buses or overflow parking. Due to the limited number of guests each night we will have walkable parking close to the South Gate entrance. We will scan tickets for entry. No tickets will be sold at the door. All tickets are pre-purchase

only on our website.

on our main paths only. Our smaller gardens and paths will be closed to eliminate cross traffic. Mask Policy: A mask is required at entry. A mask is required any time you are unable to social distance properly. A mask is required inside all buildings including the carousel building, our lobby (which everyone will pass through) and restrooms. A mask is required anytime you are in line to get a concession or food. You are able to take your mask off if you are properly distanced more than 6 feet from others to enjoy your hot drinks or snacks while outside.

Social distancing is required in the garden. The light display is a mile long, which makes social

distancing manageable for guests.

behind glass doors. We encourage guests to bring a letter to drop off in our oversized mailbox since he can’t have visitors whispering their wishes to him. We will have a strict schedule for restroom and surface cleaning throughout the evening.

If you are feeling sick, stay home. Keep a distance of 6 feet from others (except those within your

household), wash your hands, and let’s have a safe and healthy holiday season!

