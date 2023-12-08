WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Botanica has placed fourth in USA Today’s 10Best reader’s poll for Botanical Garden Holiday Lights for 2023.

The public chose the winners. People could vote daily for their favorite. In 2022, Botanica came in 8th in the national poll.

“We want to thank the community for supporting Illuminations and voting for Wichita’s beloved holiday light display,” Executive Director Dawn Hewitt said in a news release. “This family-friendly event has been a tradition in Wichita for many years, and we’re honored to see how much of an impact it’s had with so many people.”

Coming in at No. 1 on the poll was last year’s No. 5: Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond, Virginia. You can view the 10Best list for 2023 by clicking here.

For more about Botanica’s Illuminations or to purchase tickets, click here.