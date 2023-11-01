WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Botanica’s Illuminations has again been nominated for USA Today’s 10Best Readers Choice Awards.

Wichita’s annual light show was nominated under the Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights category. Last year, Illuminations placed eighth.

Illuminations will host a 1st annual Christmas Tree Lighting from 6-9 p.m. on Nov. 17. Click here to get tickets and see the prices.

The lights will then kick off on Nov. 24 and run through Dec. 30, from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. The light display will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Admission is $16 for non-member adults and $13 for member adults, military, and seniors. Tickets are $10 for ages 3-12 and free for children 2 and under. Tickets must be purchased before the event online by clicking here.. Walk-in tickets will not be available or accepted.

The gardens will incorporate several light displays this year, including a 62-foot Christmas tree programmed with festive images and a new Candyland walk-through with a lit storybook gingerbread house and candy. Other favorites include the Funky Tree, and the Meadow Show choreographed to music.