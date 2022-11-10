WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Botanica’s Illuminations has once again been nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards for best holiday lights.

The event runs from Thursday, Nov. 18, through Dec. 31. Botanica says you can now purchase tickets for Illuminations. Tickets are $13 for non-member adults and $9 for members and children under 12. Children under 2 get in free. You can purchase the tickets here.

Last year, Illuminations placed fifth in the category. Votes can be cast daily by clicking here.

New this year is a 62-foot Christmas tree. Botanica says the tree will be programmed with festive images and set to holiday music to create a spectacular show. It is one of the largest branched trees in the Midwest. In addition, an interactive stepping stone light display and lit-up orbs that guests can program themselves will be new.