WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — You still have almost two weeks to see one of the best holiday light displays around Kansas. And this year, Illuminations at Botanica can claim that it is also one of the best in the country.

USA Today asked the public to vote for the 10 Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights for 2022. Travel experts made the nominations. After the public vote, Illuminations placed eighth.

The annual display is carefully designed and put together by Botanica staff and volunteers.

Illuminations at Botanica, 2022. (Courtesy Rick McPherson/Botanica)

If you want to see it in person, it runs through Dec. 31 but is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The hours are 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Botanica is at 701 Amidon Street.

Due to popular demand, Botanica added more tickets to each time slot for Illuminations. If you tried to get tickets earlier in the season, check back now for increased availability. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Click here to see the dates and buy tickets. They cost $13 for non-member adults and $9 for members and children under 12. Children under 2 get in free.

“We want to thank the community for supporting Illuminations and voting for Wichita’s beloved holiday light display,” said Jamee Ross, Director of Development. “This family-friendly event has been a tradition in Wichita for many years, and we’re honored to see how much of an impact it’s had with so many people.”

Some of the new attractions this year are a 62-foot Christmas tree programmed with festive images and set to holiday music to create a spectacular show. It is one of the largest branched trees in the Midwest. In addition, there is an interactive stepping stone light display and glowing orbs that guests can program themselves.