WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Christmas tree lighting at Bradley Fair will now take place on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 5-7 p.m.

The lighting was moved due to forecasted rain on Sunday. The Holiday Stroll is still scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 19, from 2-5 p.m.

During the tree-lighting event, there will be live music and performances, Santa and Grinch photos and tasty treats.

The tree lighting is hosted in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Also new this year, the Bradley Fair Express, a miniature trackless train, will take riders around to experience the sights. Train rides will begin for the season starting at 4 p.m. and running through 8 p.m. the evening of the tree lighting ceremony. Tickets are $3 a person for ages five and above, with a percentage of proceeds benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities. Children four and under ride free.

The Holiday Stroll event is each Sunday through Dec. 17 from 2-5 p.m.

The Bradley Fair Express will run on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 4-8 p.m. It will also run on Sundays from Nov. 26 through Dec. 10 from 2-5 p.m.