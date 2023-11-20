WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The annual Bradley Fair tree lighting was held Saturday night.

The annual event included live music, performances, and visits from Santa and The Grinch. Hot cocoa and other holiday treats were available for attendees.

The Bradley Fair Express all-electric train also provided rides around the shopping plaza. The event was moved up from Sunday to Saturday evening due to the forecasted rain that moved into Kansas.

The event was a partnership between Bradley Fair and Ronald McDonald House Charities. Bradley Fair has more events planned throughout the holiday season.

Click here to see their full schedule.