WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Santa’s sleigh transformed into a school bus on Tuesday as First Student delivered presents to students in Wichita who might not otherwise get a Christmas.

This is part of First Student’s annual Christmas giveaway to children who ride their buses.

“This is something that our drivers and monitors wanted to start a number of years ago,” said Senior Location Manager Kary Dixon.

Drivers and bus monitors select the students, are provided a list of gifts from the family, and then pick out the gifts.

“They provide all of the presents, or they give us cash, and we go shop for them,” said Dixon. “The drivers do nominate or point out some families that may need assistance. Then, we coordinate with the district, also with their social worker that also provides families for us.”

Dixon says that employees are helping to play Santa.

“Kids are excited when they see us. Obviously, you guys can see the presents. So when we start walking up to the door, I mean, the kids are obviously very excited that they get to enjoy Christmas,” he said.

First Student is providing Christmas to 10 families this year, totaling 50 children. They try to help 10-12 families every year.

“There’s lots of families out there that need assistance. So it’s enjoyable to see the smile on the kid’s face. And be able to give something to them,” said Dixon.