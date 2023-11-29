EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of the Grinch.

Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office

In a post to Facebook, the sheriff’s office says that the Grinch has been spotted in the county “attempting to steal toys and Christmas joy from the children of Butler County.” They add that he may be dressed as Santa Claus and “armed with mistletoe.”

The post features a wanted poster where the department says he is wanted for “stealing Christmas joy and presents in a FELONY MISHCIEF case.” The tongue-in-cheek post is one of their weekly “Warrant Wednesday” post where the department posts a photo of someone sought for a felony warrant in Butler County asking for the public’s help in locating them.

The department says anyone who spots the Grinch or anyone else sought by the department, to call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Section at 316-322-4282 or Butler County Crime Stoppers at 316-322-8817.

You can also reach them toll-free at 886-484-5924.