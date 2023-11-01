WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line has returned for its 42nd season, starting Nov. 1.

The line has been a staple for Thanksgiving cooks and hosts for decades, helping more than 100,000 each year with turkey prep tricks and common mistakes.

The line will be open through Dec. 24. The number to call is 1-800-Butterball or text questions to 844-877-3456. You can also chat live with experts by clicking here.

New this year, Butterball is collaborating with Bumble For Friends, an app for finding like-minded friends nearby. The #FindYourTable partnership brings a series of Friendsgiving events and a variety of resources to help people make new connections over the holiday season.