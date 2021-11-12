Cargill donates 4 truckloads of turkeys to Kansas Food Bank ahead of Thanksgiving

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Food Bank received four truckloads of Honeysuckle White turkeys from Cargill on Friday.

The food bank also received a monetary donation through Cargill Cares.

It is 15th year that Cargill has provided turkeys for distribution through the Kansas Food Bank, and its network of partner agencies.

“One of our primary focuses is on food insecurity, and we’ve had a great partnership with the Kansas Food Bank for many many years and we are just happy to do this to serve our neighbors in need,” said Renee Reed, Cargill business manager.

In total, the donation will provide approximately 8,500 turkeys to Kansans for the holidays.

“This just brings a sense of comfort to those in need at the time where it is maybe a little bit harder time of year for people and bringing a turkey to the table is some way we can help,” added Reed.