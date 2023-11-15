WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Celebrate the holidays this year with a gift box filled with items made right here in Kansas.
From the Land of Kansas is selling two holiday gift boxes this year.
The first box is the Konza Box. Its products include:
- Honey (New Hope Farm & Apiary in Wellsville)
- Beef Jerky (Pat’s Beef Jerkey from Liebenthal)
- Lightly Salted Wheat Snacks (Wheatland Foods from Hays)
- Hot Chocolate (Sunflower Fundraising Company in Olathe)
- Kenzee’s Everything Sauce (MKC Kitchen LLC in Bazine)
- Mustard (Grannies Homemade Mustard from Hillsboro)
- A complimentary From the Land of Kansas branded leather coaster
The second box is the Ad Astra Box. Its products include:
- Medium Garden Salsa (Holmes Made Salsa in Wichita)
- Tasty Teriyaki Beef Sticks (Yoder Meats from Yoder)
- Mild and Sassy Dry Rub (Spice It Up from Bonner Springs)
- Prairie Ranch Dip Mix (Twisted Pepper in Wichita)
- Red Wine Chocolate Sauce (from Cocoavino in Olathe)
- Popcorn (Free Day Popcorn from Belleville)
- Chocolate Bar (Signet Coffee Roasters in Pittsburg)
- Lavender Lip balm (Sweet Streams Lavender Co. in Bucyrus)
- Beer Bread Mix (Bruces Bullseye Farms in Leon)
- Sunflower Oil (Wright Enterprises in Bird City)
- A complimentary From the Land of Kansas branded coaster
Each box is $39.95 and can be shipped directly to the recipient with a handwritten note. Order online here.