Central Community Church provides Thanksgiving turkeys for those in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Central Community Church handed out hundreds of Thanksgiving turkeys on Saturday. It is an annual tradition providing thousands of meals.

“We had cars lining up at 1 a.m,” said Executive Pastor Justin Mohr.

Starting at 6 a.m., volunteers lined up to give away more than 40,000 pounds of turkeys and bags filled with all the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal.

“We’re a couple hours in, and I know we’ve given over 1,200, 1,400 turkeys,” said Mohr.

“Oh, it makes a giant difference. Me and my family, we come here every year for the last four to five years, and if it impacts me, I now it impacts at least 90 other families,” said Dylan Kelly, who received a turkey.

The annual tradition bringing a bigger impact this year.

“Prices are going up on groceries, and a lot of families cannot afford Thanksgiving dinners, and it’s just really good to see the people have a lot of smiles,” added Kelly.

“We’re just seeing a lot of smiles, a lot of joy being shared. You know, our goal today is not just to give out food, but it’s really to provide hope and to help relieve some of that pressure that some of the families are feeling for the Thanksgiving season,” said Mohr.