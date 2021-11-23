Cheesy Potato Casserole

Patty Sparkman, a local sales assistant at KSN, shares her favorite cheesy potato recipe.

Recipe

Ingredients

  • 8 oz sour cream 
  • 8 oz shredded cheddar cheese 
  • 1 can of cream of chicken soup 
  • ½ cup chopped onion 
  • 1 stick butter 
  • 2 lb. package frozen Southern Style hashbrowns (or shredded) 
  • 2 cups cornflakes (crushed)
  • Optional: add cubed ham or bacon 

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees 
  • Combine in a large bowl the sour cream, cheddar cheese, cream of chicken soup, onion, ½ the amount of butter, melted. 
  • Once combined, add the hasbrowns and stir until they are coated with mixture and pour into a 9×13 pan. 
  • Melt the remaining ½ stick of butter and combine well with the crushed cornflakes and spread over the potatoes as a topping. 
  • Bake 45-50 minutes. 

