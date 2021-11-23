Cheesy Potato Casserole

Patty Sparkman, a local sales assistant at KSN, shares her favorite cheesy potato recipe.
Recipe
Ingredients
- 8 oz sour cream
- 8 oz shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 can of cream of chicken soup
- ½ cup chopped onion
- 1 stick butter
- 2 lb. package frozen Southern Style hashbrowns (or shredded)
- 2 cups cornflakes (crushed)
- Optional: add cubed ham or bacon
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Combine in a large bowl the sour cream, cheddar cheese, cream of chicken soup, onion, ½ the amount of butter, melted.
- Once combined, add the hasbrowns and stir until they are coated with mixture and pour into a 9×13 pan.
- Melt the remaining ½ stick of butter and combine well with the crushed cornflakes and spread over the potatoes as a topping.
- Bake 45-50 minutes.