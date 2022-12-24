WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita holiday tradition for more than a decade is now in its final days.

The McKinney home in Riverside has been a popular and growing attraction, but the family who strings it all together is ready to take a winter nap.

“We started doing this in 2006,” Steve McKinney said. “I happened to see a crazy Christmas light thing on a Sunday show, you know, and I thought, ‘boy, that would be…let’s do that.'”

McKinney says he is 70 years old now, and he’s been told he’s not supposed to climb ladders and get on top of houses, but the joy he’s seen it give others has been what makes it worth it.

“Children show up, and elderly show up, and just having a good time and making a special moment for them… that does it for me,” McKinney said.

According to their Facebook page, the lights are scheduled to run through the end of the year.