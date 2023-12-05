TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansans are ringing in the holiday season one Christmas tree lighting ceremony at a time. One of the most notable annual events in the state was held at the Kansas Statehouse on Tuesday.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly officially kicked off the holidays at the Kansas Statehouse, lighting this year’s Capitol Christmas tree. Kelly also shared a message to commemorate the upcoming holiday.

“The story of Christmas is one of kindness and compassion of extending a helping hand to the most vulnerable among us and treating those less fortunate with generosity and respect,” Gov. Kelly said. “It’s a good reminder for all of us to build a better future for all Kansans in every corner of the state.”

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly poses in front of this year’s Capitol Christmas tree. December 5, 2023. (KSNT/ Rebekah Chung)

Kansas Statehouse Christmas tree is decked out in blue and gold ornaments to pay homage to state colors. December 5, 2023. (KSNT/ Rebekah Chung)

Presents laid out underneath Kansas Capitol Christmas tree. December 5, 2023. (KSNT/ Rebekah Chung)

According to a spokeswoman for the Governor, this year’s tree was delivered courtesy of Troy Spain, husband of the Governor’s Deputy Chief of Staff.

The tree is wrapped in lights and decked out with blue and gold ornaments and ribbons, paying homage to the state colors. Visitors can find the tree on the first floor of the Kansas Statehouse.