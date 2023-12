WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Park & Recreation held their Winter Wonderland event in Naftzger Park on Friday night.

Guests were able to see Santa and Mrs. Claus, write letters to the North Pole, eat candy canes and cookies, drink hot cocoa, and even roast marshmallows.

Mayor Brandon Whipple even had the honor of flipping the switch to light the Mayor’s Tree.