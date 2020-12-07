Christmas tree sales boom in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Christmas tree farms said their supply dwindling this year as more families are picking up real trees, and two local dealers said business is booming.

“We just moved back to Kansas from Pennsylvania during COVID, and we are trying to brighten the spirits in our house, and we figured a real Christmas tree would be better than a fake one,” said Pearl Veit, tree shopper.

Veit’s hunt for a real tree took her to Prairie Pines Christmas Tree where traffic and Santa have been busy.

“Because of the nature of things right now, people are just caged up and want to be outside,” said Bob Scott, Prairie Pines Christmas Tree owner

Scott expects sales to be 20 to 30% more than last year.

“Bob has always been good at helping people to form memories, and this is the year for hopefulness and something that is normal,” said Santa.

Across town at 4 C Choose and Cut Christmas Tree Farm, the supply was almost gone so they decided to close up shop.

“We have to have some for next year so we will be closing down at dark tonight,” said Willy Govert, 4 C Choose and Cut Christmas Tree Farm owner.

Govert said this was a record breaking year, selling 160 trees in a day.

“I think the COVID virus has something to do with it. People are wanting to get out to get a little fresh air. I think Christmas is going to mean a lot more this year to a lot of people than it has in the past,” said Govert.

The booming tree business is being felt across the country this year according to a survey by Evercore ISI Research. Nationwide, Christmas tree sales are up 29%.