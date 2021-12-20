City of Wichita announces Christmas and New Year’s related closures and special hours

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita announced special hours and closures ahead of Christmas.

Christmas Holiday:

Closed Friday, Dec. 24: City Hall, neighborhood resource centers, Transit administrative offices, Wichita Public Library locations, Park & Recreation centers, Century II administrative offices, Wichita TIX box office, Botanica, Old Cowtown Museum, Wichita Art Museum, CityArts, Mid-America All-Indian Museum, Great Plains Nature Center, Environmental Health office, WATER Center, the Animal Shelter, Brooks Landfill, Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center and Wichita Public Golf Courses.

Closed Saturday, Dec. 25: Wichita Public Library locations, Park & Recreation centers, Botanica, Old Cowtown Museum, Wichita Art Museum, CityArts, Mid-America All-Indian Museum, Great Plains Nature Center, the Animal Shelter Brooks Landfill, O.J. Watson Park, Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center and Wichita Public Golf Courses.

Closed Sunday, Dec. 26: Great Plains Nature Center, CityArts and Old Cowtown Museum.

There will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Saturday, Dec 25.

Special Hours:

CityArts will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20 – Thursday, Dec. 23;

Wichita TIX box office will close at noon on Thursday, Dec. 23;

Great Plains Nature Center will close at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23;

Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center will be open 8:30 a.m. to noon on Friday, Dec. 24;

O.J. Watson Park will close at noon on Friday, Dec. 24;

Mid-America All-Indian Museum will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24;

Wichita Public Golf Courses will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24

New Year’s Holiday:

Closed Friday, Dec. 31: City Hall, neighborhood resource centers, Transit administrative offices, Wichita Public Library locations, Park & Recreation centers, Century II administrative offices, Wichita TIX box office, Wichita Art Museum, Great Plains Nature Center, Environmental Health office, WATER Center and Brooks Landfill.

Closed Saturday, Jan. 1: Wichita Public Library locations, Park & Recreation centers, Old Cowtown Museum, Wichita Art Museum, CityArts, Mid-America All-Indian Museum, Great Plains Nature Center, the Animal Shelter, Brooks Landfill, O.J. Watson Park and Wichita Public Golf Courses.

Closed Sunday, Jan. 2: Wichita Public Library locations, Old Cowtown Museum and CityArts.

There will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Saturday, Jan. 1.

Special Hours: