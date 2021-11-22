City of Wichita announces Thanksgiving closures and special hours

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Wichita will have special hours in observance of Thanksgiving this week.
Closed Wednesday, Nov 24: Botanica.
Closed Thursday, Nov 25: City Hall, neighborhood resource centers, Transit administrative offices, Wichita Public Library locations, Park & Recreation centers, Century II administrative offices, Wichita TIX box office, Botanica, Cowtown, Wichita Art Museum, CityArts, Mid-America All-Indian Museum, Great Plains Nature Center, Environmental Health office, WATER Center, the Animal Shelter, Brooks Landfill, O.J. Watson Park, Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center, and Wichita Public Golf Courses.
Closed Friday, Nov 26: City Hall, neighborhood resource centers, Transit administrative offices, Wichita Public Library locations, Park & Recreation centers, Century II administrative offices, Wichita TIX box office, Cowtown, CityArts, Mid-America All-Indian Museum, Great Plains Nature Center, Environmental Health office, WATER Center and the Animal Shelter.
Closed Saturday, Nov 27: CityArts, Mid-America All-Indian Museum and Great Plains Nature Center.
Closed Sunday, Nov 28: CityArts.
There will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Thursday, Nov 25. However, transit and paratransit services will run Friday and Saturday according to the Saturday schedule.
Special Hours:
- CityArts will close at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov 22 – Wednesday
- Wichita Public Library locations will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday
- Century II will be open for events on Friday
- Wichita Art Museum will be open regular hours on Friday
- O.J. Watson Park will be open regular hours on Friday
- Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center will be open regular hours on Friday
- Golf Wichita Courses will be open regular hours on Friday
- Brooks Landfill will be open regular hours on Friday
- Cowtown will be open regular hours on Saturday
- The Animal Shelter will be open regular hours on Saturday