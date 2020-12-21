City of Wichita releases holiday-related closures, hours

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In observance of upcoming holidays, the City of Wichita facilities will be closed and/or have special hours per below:
Christmas Holiday:
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: The City Council workshop will be consent only.
- Closed Thursday, Dec. 24: Great Plains Nature Center, Old Cowtown Museum, Wichita Art Museum, the Animal Shelter and Botanica
- Closed Friday, Dec. 25: City Hall, neighborhood resource centers, Park & Recreation centers, Wichita Public Library locations, Great Plains Nature Center, OJ Watson Park, Old Cowtown Museum, Wichita Art Museum, CityArts, Mid-America All-Indian Museum, Century II administrative offices, Wichita TIX box office, Transit administrative offices, Environmental Health office, WATER Center, the Animal Shelter, Brooks Landfill, Riverside Tennis Center, Botanica and municipal golf courses
- Special Hours: There will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Friday, Dec. 25.
- Transit administrative offices will close at noon on Thursday, Dec. 24.
- Brooks Landfill will close at noon on Thursday, Dec. 24 and reopen Monday, Dec. 28.
- CityArts will close at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24 and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 28.
- Linwood Recreation Center will close at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24. All Recreation facilities and Riverside Tennis Center will close at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24.
- Wichita Public Library locations will close at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24.
- Great Plains Nature Center will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 26.
- Mid-America All-Indian Museum will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 26.
- OJ Watson Park will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Dec. 24.
- Century II administrative offices will close at 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 24.
- Wichita TIX box office will close at noon on Thursday, December 24.
New Year’s Holiday:
- Closed Thursday, Dec. 31: Old Cowtown Museum
- Closed Friday, Jan. 1: City Hall, neighborhood resource centers, Park & Recreation centers, Wichita Public Library locations, Great Plains Nature Center, OJ Watson Park, Old Cowtown Museum, Wichita Art Museum, CityArts, Mid-America All-Indian Museum, Century II administrative offices, Wichita TIX box office, Transit administrative offices, Environmental Health office, WATER Center, the Animal Shelter, Brooks Landfill, Riverside Tennis Center, Botanica and municipal golf courses
- Special Hours: There will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Friday, Jan. 1.
- Transit administrative offices will close at noon on Thursday, Dec. 31.
- Brooks Landfill will close at noon on Thursday, Dec. 31 and reopen Monday, Jan. 4.
- Great Plains Nature Center will close at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31 and reopen on Monday, Jan. 4.
- Linwood Rec Center will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31. All Recreation facilities and Riverside Tennis Center will close at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31.
- Wichita Public Library locations will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31.
- CityArts will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1 and reopen on Monday, Jan. 4.
- Riverside Tennis Center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31.
- Botanica will open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 1 for Illuminations.
- Century II administrative offices and Wichita Tix box office will close at 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 31.
