Merry Murray, a photographer and editor at KSN, shares her favorite corn bake recipe.
Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1/2 green pepper, chopped
- 1/4 c. butter
- 2 cans of whole corn (drained) or 1 can whole corn (drained) and 1 can cream corn
- 3 eggs
- 1 box jiffy corn muffin mix
- 1 c. sour cream
- shredded cheddar cheese
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350*
- Grease casserole dish
- Sauté onion and green pepper in butter.
- Mix corn with onions and green pepper in 2-quart casserole dish
- Add eggs and muffin mix to the veggies and mix well
- Top with sour cream and shredded cheddar cheese
- Bake uncovered 45 minutes