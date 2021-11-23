Corn Bake

Merry Murray, a photographer and editor at KSN, shares her favorite corn bake recipe.

Recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 small onion, chopped 
  • 1/2 green pepper, chopped 
  • 1/4 c. butter 
  • 2 cans of whole corn (drained) or 1 can whole corn (drained) and 1 can cream corn 
  • 3 eggs 
  • 1 box jiffy corn muffin mix 
  • 1 c. sour cream 
  • shredded cheddar cheese 

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350* 
  • Grease casserole dish 
  • Sauté onion and green pepper in butter.
  • Mix corn with onions and green pepper in 2-quart casserole dish
  • Add eggs and muffin mix to the veggies and mix well
  • Top with sour cream and shredded cheddar cheese
  • Bake uncovered 45 minutes

