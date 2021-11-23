Cranberry Salad

Laura McMillan, a digital producer at KSN, shares her favorite cranberry recipe.
Recipe
Ingredients
- 4 cups cranberries (12 oz bag)
- 3 cups water
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 large package cherry gelatin
- 1 cup crushed pineapple (mostly drained)
- 2 peeled, chopped tart apples (I use Granny Smith)
- 1 cup chopped nuts (I use pecans)
Instructions
- In a pan, simmer the cranberries and water for 10 minutes. You will hear the cranberries start to pop. Turn off the heat and stir in the sugar and gelatin. Set the pan aside while you prepare the other ingredients.
- Once you have the pineapple, apples, and nuts ready, the cranberry/gelatin mixture will hopefully be cooled enough for you to pour it into a 2-quart container.
- Stir in the pineapple, apples and nuts.
- Refrigerate until firm.
- You can prepare this a day or two in advance, plus it seems to get sweeter each day.