Crime victims’ families remember their loved ones in Kansas capital building

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Community members gathered inside the Capitol to participate in a Remembrance Reception for families and friends who have lost loved ones to crime.

The event is held annually for families and friends so that people in the community can show their support for one another while also remembering and honoring the memories of their loved ones.

One way people do this is by making ornaments for their lost loved ones and putting them on what they call the “Angel Christmas Tree.”

Tracy Christenson has been attending the event since 2015 after she lost her 18-year-old son seven years ago to a shooting. She says the support from the community helps more people understand.

“I mean, even though it’s almost been seven years, I miss him every single day,” said Christenson.

The Angel tree was filled with hundreds of ornaments, representing people in the last five years who have lost their lives because of crime.