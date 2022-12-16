WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you want your cards or packages to arrive before Christmas, the deadlines are quickly approaching.

Saturday, Dec. 17, is the deadline for USPS Ground Service and First-Class Mail.

For Priority Mail, you have until Monday, Dec. 19.

The last opportunity is on Friday, Dec. 23, with Priority Mail Express.

If you want to skip the line at the post office, there are online resources such as Click-N-Ship. Using this method, you can pay postage online, and a carrier will pick it up.

You can also get free shipping supplies at the post office or sent to your home.

“It gives you an opportunity to buy your postage online,” USPS Communications Specialist Mark Inglett said. “You can also schedule a time for one of our carriers to come to your home, pick up those packages. You stay home and bake those cookies, don’t even have to go to the post office.”

One way USPS says you can help carriers during the busy season is to keep the pets inside and the porch light on.

“We get out there pretty early, and sometimes we’re out there [in the] late afternoon, early evening, and if we do have a present for you, and we come to the house with that package, [we ask that you] take that pet, put it in the other room, [and] close that door behind you before you come to the door we can make sure everybody stays safe that way,” Inglett said.