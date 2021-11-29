Derby Christmas tree lighting tomorrow

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Derby Mayor Randy White will light the City of Derby’s Christmas tree Tuesday at Madison Avenue Central Park, 512 E. Madison Ave. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m., with the tree being lit at 6:15 p.m.

Guests can enjoy treats and holiday music while they witness the tree lighting. There will be several food trucks, including Snack Shack, Taters N Toppings and Funky Monkey Munchies. The trucks will be ready to serve food starting at 5:30 p.m. Free kettle corn and cookies will also be offered at the event.

The town of Derby is also collecting food items for Derby Operation Holiday, an event that helps individuals and families within USD 260 that are in need of food, gifts, and blankets during the Christmas holiday. They will be set up by the Pavilion at Madison Central Avenue Park. They will continue to collect donations through Dec. 10.