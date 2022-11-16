DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents of Dodge City and Ford County can compete for having the most lit-up residence this holiday season to win a cash prize.

Dodge City

The Light Up Dodge City contest is made available by a partnership between the Dodge City Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), the Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce and the Dodge City Globe.

“This is one of our favorite events of the holiday season,” said Director of the CVB Megan Welsh. “It’s wonderful to see how creative and extravagant some community members get. If these contests motivate our community members to light up our community, then they are worth every penny.”

To compete in the Light Up Dodge City contest, residents of Dodge City will need to register by 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. All citizens in Dodge City are eligible to enter.

To register for the Light Up Dodge City contest, click here.

Prizes for the Light Up Dodge City include $200 in Chamber Bucks for 1st Place, $100 in Chamber Bucks for 2nd Place, and Honorable Mention for 3rd Place.

Ford County

The Light Up Ford County contest is a partnership between Victory Electric Cooperative Association Inc. and the Dodge City Globe.

To compete in the Light Up Ford County contest, residents of Ford County will need to register by 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26. All citizens in Ford County, except for those living in Dodge City, are eligible to enter.

To register for the Light Up Ford County contest, click here.

Prizes for the Light Up Ford County contest include $250 for 1st Place and $100 for 2nd Place.

For any questions, call the Dodge City CVB at (620) 228-8191.