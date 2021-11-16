Dodge City Parade of Lights and Chili Cook-Off return after COVID-19 canceled event last year

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dodge City Parade of Lights and Chili Cook-Off is set to return Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.

The Parade of Lights and Chili Cook-off were canceled last year due to concerns with COVID-19 damaging the festive cheer, but organizers say that the event will be in full swing for the foreseeable future.

“With COVID last year, it was just really hard. We tried to do a different route, but it didn’t work out so we had to forgo it for the year, but we have all intentions of bringing it back and continue to do so for the future,” said Kyndell Penick, an event organizer from Victory Electric, stated.

The event will start with the cook-off at 3:30 p.m. in the Boot Hill Museum, and a public sampling will be held at 4 p.m. After that, the Dodge City mayor will begin the tree lighting ceremony. The Parade of Lights will start at 6 p.m.

Many residents from and around Dodge City were disappointed not to have the event last year, but everyone involved is excited to bring this annual tradition back.

“We’re still looking for parade entries. We’re trying to get as many businesses in the community involved, get this thing going,” said Penick. “We want to have a good event for the kids and have everyone come out and enjoy some good chili. We always have a lot of people involved in that, so come out, try and win a prize and have a good time.”