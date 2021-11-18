Don’t feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? These restaurants are offering complete pre-cooked feasts to-go

If the thought of preparing an entire Thanksgiving feast is too much to stomach, fear not: Plenty of national restaurant chains and retailers are selling heat-and-serve options that barely require any prep work. (Getty Images)

Plenty of national restaurant chains and retailers are selling heat-and-serve Thanksgiving options that barely require any prep work — aside from picking up the phone or placing an online order.

Try one of the following options and free yourself up to focus on friends, family, football, or anything else that has nothing to do with cooking.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel’s holiday offerings include turkey dinners for families small and semi-large, with traditional feasts (a main, sides, desserts) that serve up to 10 people. Additional family-style sides can be purchased as add-ons, just in case the crowd is feeling extra hungry.

Golden Corral

Buffet chain Golden Corral is offering to-go holiday dinners featuring turkey, ham or fried chicken. Orders must be placed 72 hours prior to pickup, but “last-minute” orders may be accommodated at each individual restaurant’s discretion.

Popeyes

Popeyes is taking on turkey for Thanksgiving with the return of its precooked — but frozen — Cajun-style turkeys (sides and desserts not included). The take-home turkeys are only available at participating locations, and customers are encouraged to call or visit their local restaurants to inquire about availability.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods has complete Thanksgiving meals and à la carte entrees available for pre-order ahead of Thanksgiving, including a feast for 12 featuring turkey, ham, sides and dessert. Orders must be placed by Nov. 23, while supplies last.