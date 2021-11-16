Final touches being put on Illuminations 2 million Christmas light display

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Staff at Botanica have been busy putting the final touches on a Christmas light display.

Illuminations open to the public on Thursday. It’s the facility’s largest fundraiser of the year.

With a total of more than two million lights, crews have been working since the summer to set up in time.

“We start wrapping trees the summer so, and we plan on our new displays, and it’s a whole year of preparation for this display and this fundraiser for us,” said Kathy Spillman, Botanica director of special events.

There are also two new displays this year.

“One in our children’s garden area that’s 360 4-foot poles all with 16 lights each. It will dance to music,” added Spillman.

The other new display is a 25-foot tree with more than 15,000 lights controlled by a computer.

Santa will be on hand getting wish lists.

“We’ll have concessions with hot drinks. We’ll have carolers here. So yeah, it’s just a lot of different things to get into the holiday spirit,” said Spillman.

Illuminations will run through Jan. 1. You can purchase tickets in advance online.

