WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Friends University will kick off the Christmas season next week by lighting the historic Davis clock tower on Sunday, Nov. 20.

The activities will begin at 6 p.m. with a welcome from President Dr. Amy Bragg Carey, performances by the Singing Quakers and Brass Band, a reading of the Christmas story, an announcement of the student club Christmas tree winners, followed by the lighting of the Friends University Christmas lights including the iconic Davis Tower.

Attendees can enjoy cookies, hot chocolate and a special appearance by Santa Claus.

This year’s celebrations will shine brighter with generous donations from Even Temp of Wichita, Inc., Evergy and Tree Top Nursery to make the lighting event special and to fund the lighting of the tower for the holiday season.