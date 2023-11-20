WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Friends University lit the historic Davis clock tower on Sunday for the Christmas season.

There were performances by the Singing Quakers, a reading of the Christmas story, cookies and hot chocolate and an appearance by Santa Claus.

“Unfortunately, the weather wasn’t great tonight, but we were still able to pull it off and listen to the beautiful voices of the Singing Quakers and just enjoy friends and family,” said Brie Boulanger, Friends University vice president of advancement and marketing.

It was the 25th year of the event.