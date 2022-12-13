WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds of Wichita elementary school students are smiling big today and sporting some new footwear.

The Genesis Foundation for Fitness and Tennis donated more than 1,100 pairs of shoes to children in under-served schools in our area as a part of the Kicks for Kids initiative.

“We have shoes from the Walmart foundation, and we have Bombas socks that were donated to us, so we have gone through my class size and organized so that each of the kids get a pair of shoes, and were giving a pair to everybody in the building. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from. We just want to help the community,” said DeAnne White, the Executive Director of the Genesis Foundation for Fitness and Tennis.

The director of the organization says that workers measured the sizes of every child a couple of months ago in preparation.

“It just makes us feel like a part of the community like we are giving back to the schools and the organizations, and we’re helping youth which is our mission,” said White

In total, students at three schools received donations from the organization.