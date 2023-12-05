WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” has hit the top of the Billboard Top 100 chart for the first time.

Lee was 13 years old when she originally recorded the song. The 78-year-old is now the oldest artist to have a current #1 song at the top of the charts.

However, Billboard’s Hot 100 is based on data collected on US purchases, streams, and downloads. Globally speaking, there’s one song that still dominates.

Love it or loathe it, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is the top track globally, coming in at #1 on Billboard’s Global Hot 200 chart. Lee’s hit comes in at #4 on the global chart.

Carey’s hit isn’t the only divisive song on the “Global Hot 200.” The 80s duo Wham has the #2 position with “Last Christmas,” a song whose fame or infamy has even spawned a yearly competition called “Whamageddon.”

Only two other Christmas songs have made it into the top 10 globally, Bobby Helm’s “Jingle Bell Rock” and Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me.” No other Christmas songs have cracked to the top 10 yet, but with 20 days left until Christmas, that may change quickly.

Carey released the hit on her 1994 album “Merry Christmas.” At one time, it was the best-selling digital single by a woman and the overall best-selling holiday digital single.

It is also the first Christmas song to receive Diamond status from the Recording Industry Association of America®, selling over 10 million copies. It has played over 4 billion times on the radio, been streamed nearly 1 and a half billion times, and has almost 4 million download sales as of 2021.

In September, the song mysteriously entered the charts again with over 300,000 streams. It turned out that most of those streams came from the Philippines, where most Filipinos start Christmas activities in September.

The song has also spawned numerous memes. Carey even got in on the act, putting out her own video meme on her social channels right after Halloween.

You can view the full Global Hot 200 list by clicking here.