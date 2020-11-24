Governor welcomes Christmas tree carried by horse-drawn carriage to Cedar Crest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly welcomed the start of Christmas at her home.

Two horses guided by Santa Cluse escorted the governor’s Christmas Tree to Cedar Crest Tuesday morning.

The Korean fir tree is being donated by Marlene Ewing and Eldon Claswson. They own Country Christmas Trees in Wakarusa.

“I think it’s a 12, 13-year-old tree, and we just kept watching it and watching it, and it was the only one that survived, and we thought Governor Kelly and this mansion deserves that tree,” said Ewing.

Normally, people are able to view the tree in the governor’s mansion, but the home is closed to the public during the pandemic.

